Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.45

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.45 and traded as high as $33.21. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 151,914 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPI. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Intrepid Potash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $423.69 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $574,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 372,667 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $768,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.