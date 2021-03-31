Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Shares Up 13.9%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) shares shot up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.27 and last traded at $39.27. 215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.52.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

