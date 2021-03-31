CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Trading Up 8.3%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) shares rose 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 5,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 million, a PE ratio of 121.06 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide. It includes feature detailed analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, and peer analyses. The company was founded in February 1977 and is headquartered in Valley Cottage, NY.

