TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.19. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 22,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

