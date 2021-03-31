Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Down 2.6%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$39.24 and last traded at C$39.32. Approximately 707,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,709,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.39.

WEED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$27.78 to C$29.09 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Eight Capital cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$41.28.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.29 billion and a PE ratio of -6.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.34.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.