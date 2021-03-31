SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Trading Up 1.1%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 1,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $12.81 million, a P/E ratio of 285.29 and a beta of 1.29.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.79%.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, solar, glass, defense, aerospace, and transparent electronics.

