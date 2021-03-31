Investors Buy Large Volume of Rent-A-Center Call Options (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,833 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 769% compared to the average daily volume of 326 call options.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

RCII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

