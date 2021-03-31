Investors Purchase High Volume of Conn’s Put Options (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,048 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,512% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

In other news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Conn’s by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Conn’s by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.03 million, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.

CONN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

