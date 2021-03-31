Investors Buy High Volume of Sprout Social Put Options (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,031 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 693% compared to the typical volume of 130 put options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $29,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,507.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $2,391,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,970 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,252 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 218.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 38,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 194.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,088 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 201.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 34,039 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 58.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $592,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of -33.05.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

