Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,983,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 421,474 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Belden worth $166,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,498,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,472,000 after purchasing an additional 566,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,068,000 after buying an additional 134,969 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at $2,521,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after buying an additional 70,571 shares during the period.

Shares of BDC opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDC shares. Truist raised their target price on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.94.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

