Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 230,237 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.57% of Ryder System worth $151,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after buying an additional 107,476 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 103,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

R has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

