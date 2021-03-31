Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489,467 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.04% of Summit Materials worth $161,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUM. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,270,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 476.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 359,483 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,385,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,884,000 after acquiring an additional 278,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 269,727 shares in the last quarter.

SUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of SUM opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

