Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,490,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 183,954 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of Steven Madden worth $158,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 32,897 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 820,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,968,000 after acquiring an additional 97,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 63,491 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -120.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $40.49.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHOO has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

