APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Shares Down 0.1%

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.66. 201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Several research firms have recently commented on APAJF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of APA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of APA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53.

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, electricity interconnectors, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets; and operates solar farms and wind farms.

