Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Update

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 121.2% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Rhinebeck Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rhinebeck Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ RBKB opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 10.54%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.