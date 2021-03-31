Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Grows By 116.7%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 242,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 63,055 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1,072.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $501,000.

NASDAQ:HYZD opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $22.38.

