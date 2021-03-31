Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Grows By 119.4%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 119.4% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 308.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 406,292 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 167,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 30.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,369 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 93,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

