UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Down 0.5%

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.94. 7,013,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 10,100,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates, processes, and underwrites primarily government-sponsored enterprises-conforming mortgage loans; and the Federal Housing Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, and the Veteran Affairs mortgage loans, which are pooled and sold in the secondary market.

