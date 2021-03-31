Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €26.00 by Warburg Research

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) received a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective from Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €20.70 ($24.35).

Shares of ETR:WAC opened at €20.44 ($24.05) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €8.90 ($10.46) and a one year high of €18.57 ($21.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

