Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €26.00 by Warburg Research

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) received a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective from Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €20.70 ($24.35).

Shares of ETR:WAC opened at €20.44 ($24.05) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €8.90 ($10.46) and a one year high of €18.57 ($21.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

