Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,041 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Coty were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 39.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425,610 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Coty by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,151,000 after buying an additional 601,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after buying an additional 75,021 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Coty by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after buying an additional 2,006,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Coty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after buying an additional 116,035 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

COTY stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.25. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

