Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 8,400 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Coherus BioSciences worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,823. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

