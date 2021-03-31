Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,300 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoreLogic in the third quarter worth about $50,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CoreLogic in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CoreLogic by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $90.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.26.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLGX. Wolfe Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

