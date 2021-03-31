Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $666,000 Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,308,000 after buying an additional 3,865,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after buying an additional 871,567 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,354,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,464,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.