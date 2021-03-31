Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 25,400 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 108.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of Dorian LPG worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 83.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,741 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,313,000 after purchasing an additional 500,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorian LPG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras sold 46,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $624,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,955,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,405,811. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 42,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $592,041.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,079.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,174 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPG opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $548.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

