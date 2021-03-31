Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Agilysys worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,575,000 after acquiring an additional 528,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

AGYS opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $452,000.00. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

