Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trinseo by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Trinseo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Trinseo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,188,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Trinseo by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSE opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.00. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Trinseo’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $415,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,035,954.48. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,887. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

