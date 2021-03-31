Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 759 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $146.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.83.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.