Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,237 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.14% of Varex Imaging worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.36 million, a PE ratio of -36.49, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VREX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

