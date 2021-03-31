Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 3,141 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 364,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BCC opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

