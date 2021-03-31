Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 959.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLI opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $73.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.31.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

