Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Position Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679,748 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.10% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth $183,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Myriad Genetics news, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,412,400. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

