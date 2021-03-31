Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.10 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.56 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.31.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.16) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.27.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

