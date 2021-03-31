ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $991,000 Investment in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRPT. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter worth about $226,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after buying an additional 22,212 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $1,074,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $7,651,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

FRPT opened at $152.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,384.03, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.89 and a 200-day moving average of $136.59. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $173.52.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

