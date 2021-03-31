Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90,537 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth approximately $698,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cloudflare by 23.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 387.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after purchasing an additional 760,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 725.3% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 74,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 65,295 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NET. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.71 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $4,078,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $3,676,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,620 shares of company stock valued at $58,768,963. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

