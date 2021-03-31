Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 919,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $24,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,861,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 88.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,464 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $19,438,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,556,000 after purchasing an additional 735,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,122,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after buying an additional 534,437 shares during the last quarter.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $176,692.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,669.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 100,000 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,839,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,198 shares of company stock worth $338,452. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.54.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

