Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 5,560 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $22,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,357,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $916.00.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,149.27 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $611.82 and a 12 month high of $1,271.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,128.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,113.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

