ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 14,681 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 93.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $566,731.12. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,795,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $43.28.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SKX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

