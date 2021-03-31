ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,715 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 389.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 364,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 290,059 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,570,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,023,000 after purchasing an additional 172,580 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 519.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 164,910 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,902,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,350,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,001,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $183,765.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David D. Smith sold 332,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $11,282,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 623,991 shares of company stock valued at $21,393,285. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

