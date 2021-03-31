ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 54,729 Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RXT. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $4,929,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,476,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $59,091,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $2,363,934.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,479.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148 in the last ninety days.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

