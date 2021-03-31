ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 90,229 Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,307.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 76.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $242.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALPN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

