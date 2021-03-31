Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,708 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the third quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Diodes by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diodes by 261.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Diodes by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $78.39 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average is $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,501,253.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $168,042.68. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,186 shares of company stock worth $26,381,467. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIOD. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

