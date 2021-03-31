LPL Financial LLC Sells 347 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,252,000 after buying an additional 122,620 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 379,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,667. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $145.07 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

