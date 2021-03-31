Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 117,122 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,122 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 81,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 66,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.24.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $40.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.