LPL Financial LLC Acquires 12,398 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 478.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $278.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.76. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $294.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

