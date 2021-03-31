Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,759 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,004,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.58.

NSC opened at $270.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $136.65 and a 1 year high of $273.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.