Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $21.15 Million in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,333,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,146,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.04% of Horizon Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 222.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $830.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $254,508.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President James D. Neff sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $197,808.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,366 shares of company stock worth $2,437,254. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

