Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,423 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $19,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Standex International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,889,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,483,000 after purchasing an additional 55,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 400,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 54,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Standex International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 5.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 133,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,217 shares of company stock valued at $740,684. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXI opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $108.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $156.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

