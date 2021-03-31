Short Interest in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Rises By 105.4%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, a growth of 105.4% from the February 28th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

NASDAQ UAE opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 3.51% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

