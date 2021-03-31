Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.50

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.06, with a volume of 711238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

FHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,332,570.00. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 8,782 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $264,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,523.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 118,903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 84,008 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 402,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

