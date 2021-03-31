Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.25

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

